Steelers Designate WR Calvin Austin To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated fourth-round WR Calvin Austin to return from injured reserve, per Brooke Pryor.

He has 21 days to be added to the active roster or be shut down for the rest of the season.

Austin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was twice named first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

He signed a four-year, $3,889,336 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $504,336.

During his four years with the Tigers, Austin appeared in 36 games, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also had 29 punt returns for 323 yards and two touchdowns.