Steelers Designating TE Pat Freiermuth To Return From IR

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are designating TE Pat Freiermuth to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Freiermuth to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

However, Schefter says Freiermuth is on track to return this week against the Browns. He’s missed six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Freiermuth, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Steelers. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus.

In 2023, Freiermuth has appeared in four games for the Steelers. He’s caught eight of his 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns.