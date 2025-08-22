Steelers DT Derrick Harmon Expected To Miss One Month With MCL Sprain

Ian Rapoport reports that Steelers’ first-round DT Derrick Harmon is expected to miss a month after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

Rapoport mentions that Harmon is a candidate to start the season on injured reserve.

Harmon was carted off the field from Pittsburgh’s 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers. There was some concern that the rookie suffered something more significant, so it appears Harmon avoided a catastrophic injury.

Harmon, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Detroit, Michigan. He committed to Michigan State but entered the transfer portal after three seasons when former HC Mel Tucker was fired.

Harmon committed to Oregon for the 2024 season and earned Third Team All-Big Ten for the season.

The Steelers used the No. 21 overall pick in round one on Harmon. He’s projected to sign Harmon to a four-year, $17,948,806 contract that includes a $9,693,678 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Harmon appeared in 42 games over four seasons and made 29 starts. He recorded 116 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and five passes defended.