Steelers Elevate DT Renell Wren For Week 18

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are once again elevating DT Renell Wren, this time ahead of their matchup in Week 18.

Wren, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Bengals out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,202,596 contract and made a base salary of $735,000 last season. He bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad in 2021.

He then had a brief stint on the Eagles practice squad before joining the Steelers practice squad in 2022.

In 2022, Wren appeared in one game for the Steelers and recorded no statistics.