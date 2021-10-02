Steelers Elevate OT Chaz Green & WR Cody White

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Cody White and OT Chaz Green to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Green, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Cowboys waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

Green later had a brief stint with the Saints before signing with the Raiders in November of 2018. In 2019, Green spent training camp with the Broncos, but Denver released him before the season began.

Green signed a futures contract with the Colts after the 2019 season and spent the 2020 season in Indianapolis. The Steelers signed him to a contract in July before releasing him coming out of the preseason and adding him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Green played in 15 games for the Colts, starting one for the club.