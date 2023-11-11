Steelers Elevating LB Tariq Carpenter & S Trenton Thompson

The Steelers announced they are elevating LB Tariq Carpenter and S Trenton Thompson for the week.

We have elevated LB Tariq Carpenter and S Trenton Thompson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. @BordasLaw https://t.co/VQEZzAOibi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 11, 2023

Carpenter, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Packers out of Georgia Tech with the No. 228 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3.8 million when the Packers waived him as part of their initial 53-man roster. He then joined the Steelers practice squad ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Carpenter appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded eight total tackles.