Steelers Elevating Two Players For Week 5

The Steelers announced the elevation of RB Jonathan Ward and WR Brandon Johnson for Week 5.

Ward, 27, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights-free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

From there, Ward joined the Titans’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster. He joined the Steelers’ practice squad ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Ward appeared in seven games for the Titans and had three carries for 11 yards.