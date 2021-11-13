Steelers Elevating WR Steven Sims

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the elevation of WR Steven Sims for their game on Sunday.

We have elevated WR Steven Sims to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. After Sunday’s game with Detroit, Sims will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2021

Sims, 24, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019. He has spent each of the past two seasons on the team’s active roster and played in a combined 28 games.

Washington cut Sims, however, during roster cutdowns. He later signed with the Bills before being let go and signing on with the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Sims recorded 27 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown for Washington.