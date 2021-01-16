Steelers Expected To Promote Matt Canada To Offensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to promote QBs coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.

Rapoport mentions that Canada also interviewed with the Dolphins but is expected to stay in Pittsburgh.

Canada, 48, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Indiana University back in 1994. He bounced around the College Football ranks with Butler, Northern Illinois, and Indiana until signing as Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

From there, Canada served as NC State’s offensive coordinator from 2013-2015, Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2016, LSU’s in 2017, and Maryland’s for 2018 where he eventually became the interim Head coach.

He signed on as the Steelers quarterbacks’ coach last offseason to begin his NFL coaching career.

Canada went 5-7 as an interim head coach with the Maryland Terrapins.