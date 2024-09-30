Steelers G James Daniels Tore His Achilles

According to Jeremy Fowler, Steelers G James Daniels suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4’s loss to the Colts.

It’s a major blow to the Steelers who are already down a handful of interior offensive linemen. Daniels will land on injured reserve soon and miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Daniels, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.9 million rookie contract that included $3,930,576 guaranteed.

Daniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Steelers.

He’s in the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $8.25 million in 2024. Daniels is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Daniels appeared in four games for the Steelers, making four starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 guard out of 64 qualifying players.