Steelers Hiring Aaron Curry As LB Coach

Matt Zenitz reports that the Steelers are hiring former NFL LB Aaron Curry as a linebackers coach.

Curry, 36, was a former No. 4 overall pick of the Seahawks. Following a 35-game career with the Seahawks, Curry was traded to the Raiders for a seventh-round pick.

He admitted to losing motivation after he received a guaranteed $35 million rookie contract following the 2009 NFL Draft.

Curry went on to play for the Giants in 2013 before retiring at the age of 27. He then caught on with the Seahawks as a coaching assistant in 2019 before being promoted to defensive assistant in 2020.

During his five-year NFL career, Curry recorded 244 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

We will have more news on Curry and the Steelers as it becomes available.