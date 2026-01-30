Steelers Hiring Jahri Evans As Assistant OL Coach

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are hiring former Saints G Jahri Evans as their assistant offensive line coach on HC Mike McCarthy‘s new coaching staff.

Evans has been an offensive assistant in New Orleans after his playing career.

Evans, 42, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2006. He spent 10 years in New Orleans before he was released by the Saints in 2016.

The Seahawks eventually signed him to a contract but he lasted just a month in Seattle before he was among their final roster cuts. Evans returned to the Saints a few days later on a one-year contract.

The Packers eventually signed Evans to a one-year contract.

Evans joined the Saints’ coaching staff in 2022 as a preseason coaching intern through the NFL’s minority coaching program. He was eventually promoted to a full-time offensive assistant in 2023. He eventually became the assistant offensive line coach in 2025.