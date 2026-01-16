Steelers Host LB Gabriel Murphy For Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially hosted LB Gabriel Murphy for a visit on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

He could be a candidate for a futures deal, which is essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Murphy, 25, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in May 2024. He was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

He returned to the Vikings on a futures deal in January of last year and signed to the practice squad, once again, coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Murphy has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle.