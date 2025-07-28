Steelers Host Three Tight Ends & Two Running Backs For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted five tryout players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following are the players who tried out for the Steelers:

TE Baylor Cupp TE Kevin Foelsch RB Jarveon Howard RB Lew Nichols TE Thomas Yassmin

Nichols, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2023. He agreed to a four-year rookie contract, but was later waived with an injury designation and reverted to injured reserve.

Nichols would later sign on to the Eagles’ practice squad. He returned to Philadelphia last year on a futures contract but was on and off of their roster. Nichols signed another futures deal with the Eagles this offseason but was waived in July.

During his college career at Central Michigan, Nichols appeared in 32 games over the course of four years and rushed for 3,060 yards on 614 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 71 receptions for 575 yards receiving and 29 total touchdowns.