Per the wire, the Steelers hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday, including QB Jason Bean.

Pittsburgh also worked out QB Tanner Mordecai, WR Elijah Cooks, WR Cole Burgess, and WR Cornell Powell.

Bean, 25, played at North Texas before transferring to Kansas. He was the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP and was also named All-Big 12 Academic.

He caught on with the Colts after going undrafted and was among their final roster cuts before being brought back onto the practice squad.

In three seasons with North Texas and three with Kansas, Bean completed 414 of his 698 passes for 5,969 yards to go along with 55 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also rushed 251 times for 1,344 yards (5.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.