Steelers Hosted Nine Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh also hosted LB Kyron Johnson for a visit, per Wilson.

The full list of workouts includes:

WR Jacob Copeland WR Isaiah Coulter DT Phil Hoskins DE Terrance Lang DL Jacob Slade DT Taylor Stallworth DL Spencer Waege WR Duece Watts

Of this group, the Steelers signed Copeland to their practice squad.

Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He was among the teams’ final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad. However, Philadelphia cut him loose last week.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.