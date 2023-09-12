Steelers Hosted Nine Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh also hosted LB Kyron Johnson for a visit, per Wilson.
The full list of workouts includes:
- WR Jacob Copeland
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- DT Phil Hoskins
- DE Terrance Lang
- DL Jacob Slade
- DT Taylor Stallworth
- DL Spencer Waege
- WR Duece Watts
Of this group, the Steelers signed Copeland to their practice squad.
Johnson, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2022 Draft out of Kansas. He was among the teams’ final roster cuts and was signed back to the practice squad. However, Philadelphia cut him loose last week.
In 2022, Johnson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 8 total tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!