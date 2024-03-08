Steelers Hosting C Mitch Morse For Visit

According to Joe Rutter, the Steelers are bringing in former Bills C Mitch Morse for a visit ahead of free agency.
Morse, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.
The Bills convinced Morse to take a $2 million pay cut to remain with the team in 2021 and he then signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with Buffalo back in 2022. The Bills cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2023, Morse appeared in and started in all 17 games for the Bills.
