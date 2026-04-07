Steelers Hosting Washington WR Denzel Boston

Per Field Yates, the Steelers are hosting Washington WR Denzel Boston on a pre-draft visit on Tuesday.

He has also met with the Browns and the Raiders, as well as several other teams.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live in or attend college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Boston, 22, is a junior and a native of Puyallup, Washington. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

In four seasons with the Huskies, Boston appeared in 43 games and caught 132 passes for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had one rush for a two-yard touchdown.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.