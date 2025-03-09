Steelers Interested In Re-Signing Justin Fields, Jets Showing ‘Strong Interest’

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Steelers remain interested in re-signing Justin Fields, but he is expected to test the open market.

Russini adds that the Jets are expected to show “strong interest” in signing Fields in the coming days.

This is clearly a risk by the Steelers if they’re really focused on retaining Fields. Should they lose him in free agency, Pittsburgh could always turn around and re-sign Russell Wilson.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

