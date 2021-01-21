Steelers Interviewed Hue Jackson For Offensive Coordinator Job

Dianna Russini reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed former Browns HC Hue Jackson earlier this week for the offensive coordinator position.

This is the first reported interest in Jackson this cycle, even though there was some earlier speculation about him possibly ending up with the Vikings.

As for the Steelers, Ian Rapoport recently reported that they’re expected to promote QBs coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.

Jackson, 55, began his NFL coaching career back in 2001 as the Redskins RBs coach. He worked for the Bengals, Falcons and Ravens before he was hired by the Raiders as their offensive coordinator in 2010.

Jackson was later promoted to head coach but lasted one season at the helm. After four years with the Bengals, Jackson was hired as the Browns head coach in 2016 but lasted just over three years in Cleveland.

The Bengals hired Jackson as a special assistant to Marvin Lewis before parting ways with him in 2019.

During his time as the Browns’ head coach, Jackson led them to a record of 3-36-1 (8.8 percent) and no playoff appearances.