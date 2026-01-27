Steelers Interviewing Cowboys TE Coach Lunda Wells For OC

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are expected to interview Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Wells held his current role under new Steelers HC Mike McCarthy when the two overlapped in Dallas.

Wells, 42, began his coaching career as a high school OL coach/run game coordinator. He was hired by LSU as an offensive line assistant for the 2008 season.

Wells would later take his first NFL coaching job with the Giants in 2012 as their offensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to TEs coach in New York before being hired by the Cowboys for the same role in 2020.

Wells has been the Cowboys’ TEs coach for the last six seasons.