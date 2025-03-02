Steelers Leaning Toward Re-Signing Justin Fields, Raiders & Jets Also Teams To Watch

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he gets the sense that the Steelers would prefer to re-sign QB Justin Fields over QB Russell Wilson, but they have not yet crystallized their plans.

Fowler adds Fields is open to a return to Pittsburgh, and there’s a positive sentiment for Fields in the building.

He should have other options as well, with Fowler noting the Jets are expected to gauge the market for Fields.

The Raiders are also a fit for Fields and are expected to have some interest in signing a free agent quarterback, Fields included.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields and the Steelers quarterback situation as the news is available.