Steelers Make Five Moves, Activate TE Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers announced five roster moves on Saturday including activating TE Pat Freiermuth from injured reserve. The team is also placing S Keanu Neal on injured reserve.

We have activated TE Pat Freiermuth from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster, signed LB Mykal Walker to the active roster, elevated LB Tariq Carpenter & S Trenton Thompson to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad, & placed S Keanu Neal on the… — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 18, 2023

In additional moves, the team has signed LB Mykal Walker to the active roster and is elevating S Trenton Thompson and LB Tariq Carpenter for Week 11.

Freiermuth, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft by the Steelers out of Penn State.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus and is currently in the third year of that deal.

In 2023, Freiermuth has appeared in four games for the Steelers. He’s caught eight of his 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Neal when it becomes available.