Steelers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed OLB Ryan Anderson to the practice squad, as well as TE Rodney Williams.
Pittsburgh released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson in corresponding moves.
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Anthony McFarland
- WR Cody White
- OL William Dunkle
- OL John Leglue
- OL Ryan McCollum
- DL Carlos Davis
- LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)
- DB Elijah Riley
- DB Mark Gilbert
- LB Chapelle Russell
- DT Renell Wren
- RB Jason Huntley
- DB Andrew Adams
- DB Josh Jackson
- DE Delontae Scott
- OLB Ryan Anderson
- TE Rodney Williams
Anderson, 28, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.
Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and never played for the team.
In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.
