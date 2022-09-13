Steelers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed OLB Ryan Anderson to the practice squad, as well as TE Rodney Williams.

We have signed two players to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/j5koeLfx6z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 13, 2022

Pittsburgh released TE Justin Rigg and WR Jaquarii Roberson in corresponding moves.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Anthony McFarland WR Cody White OL William Dunkle OL John Leglue OL Ryan McCollum DL Carlos Davis LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) DB Elijah Riley DB Mark Gilbert LB Chapelle Russell DT Renell Wren RB Jason Huntley DB Andrew Adams DB Josh Jackson DE Delontae Scott OLB Ryan Anderson TE Rodney Williams

Anderson, 28, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was suspended for six games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and never played for the team.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.