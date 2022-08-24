Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner.

Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Eagles but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Eagles re-signed Riley to their practice squad and he was later claimed by the Jets where he remained until being waived recently.

In 2021, Riley appeared in one game for the Eagles and one for the Jets, recording 45 tackles and one sack.