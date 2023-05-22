Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have cut LB Tae Crowder, LB Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague.

The Steelers also signed LB Toby Ndukwe to the roster.

Crowder, 26, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him during the 2022 season.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers. However, the Steelers later signed him to their active roster.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.