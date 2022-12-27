Steelers Make Three Moves Including Signing LB Tae Crowder Off Giants’ PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Tae Crowder off of the New York Giants’ practice squad and placed LB Marcus Allen on injured reserve.

The Steelers also signed S Scott Nelson to their practice squad.

Crowder, 25, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him last week.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

In 2022, Crowder has appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.