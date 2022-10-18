Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad.
To make space, they released S Scott Nelson from the unit.
We have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad and released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/kIT3hJryRw
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Anthony McFarland
- WR Cody White
- OL William Dunkle
- OL John Leglue
- DL Carlos Davis
- LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)
- DB Elijah Riley
- LB Chapelle Russell
- DT Renell Wren
- WR Rod Williams
- CB Quincy Wilson
- DB Mark Gilbert
- C Ryan McCollum
- LB David Anenih
- DB Duke Dawson
- RB Jason Huntley
- WR Josh Malone
Huntley, 24, was a four-year starter at New Mexico State before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Huntley signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,585,307 that includes a signing bonus of $290,307.
The Lions waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles. He’s been on and off of the Eagles’ roster the past two years, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022. He caught on with the Steelers practice squad and has bounced on and off a couple of times this season.
In 2021, Huntley appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.
During his four years at New Mexico State, Huntley appeared in 47 games and rushed 373 times for 2,182 yards (5.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. Huntley also had 134 receptions for 1,119 yards (8.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!