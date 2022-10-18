Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad.

To make space, they released S Scott Nelson from the unit.

We have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad and released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/kIT3hJryRw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

RB Anthony McFarland WR Cody White OL William Dunkle OL John Leglue DL Carlos Davis LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) DB Elijah Riley LB Chapelle Russell DT Renell Wren WR Rod Williams CB Quincy Wilson DB Mark Gilbert C Ryan McCollum LB David Anenih DB Duke Dawson RB Jason Huntley WR Josh Malone

Huntley, 24, was a four-year starter at New Mexico State before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Huntley signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,585,307 that includes a signing bonus of $290,307.

The Lions waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Eagles. He’s been on and off of the Eagles’ roster the past two years, but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2022. He caught on with the Steelers practice squad and has bounced on and off a couple of times this season.

In 2021, Huntley appeared in one game for the Eagles and rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four years at New Mexico State, Huntley appeared in 47 games and rushed 373 times for 2,182 yards (5.8 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. Huntley also had 134 receptions for 1,119 yards (8.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns.