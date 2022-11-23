Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Steelers announced three practice squad moves on Wednesday, including signing RB Master Teague and WR Ja’Marcus Bradley. They also released DL Renell Wren.

We have signed RB Master Teague and WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad and released DL Renell Wren from the practice squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 23, 2022

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:

Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago.

The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him with an injury designation.

During his college career at Ohio State, Teague rushed for 1,764 yards on 323 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 118 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns over the course of four years and 31 games.