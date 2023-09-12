Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are signing WR Jacob Copeland to the practice squad and releasing RB Greg Bell and CB Luq Barcoo from the unit.

The following is an updated practice squad list for the Steelers:

DB Jacob Copeland

DB Anthony Brown

NT Breiden Fehoko

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

DT Jonathan Marshallt

DE David Perales

DB Trenton Thompson

TE Rod Williams

T Kellen Diesch

WR Simi Fehoko

G Joey Fisher

DB Josiah Scott

RB Qadree Ollison

FB Zander Horvath

DB Tariq Carpenter

Barcoo, 25, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of 2020.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose. Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers and he bounced on and off of their roster for a while, with a stint on the 49ers practice squad in 2021.

Barcoo signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason but was unfortunately released just a few months later. He then had a stint with the Jets and played in the XFL before being signed to Pittsburgh’s taxi squad.

In 2020, Barcoo was active for three games and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.