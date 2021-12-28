Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three practice squad moves on Tuesday for Week 17. 

The full list includes:

  • Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to their practice squad.  
  • Steelers activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad COVID-19 list. 
  • Steelers released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

  1. WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
  2. RB Trey Edmunds
  3. T Chaz Green
  4. DB Donovan Stiner
  5. DT Daniel Archibong
  6. DB Karl Joseph (COVID-19)
  7. G Malcolm Pridgeon
  8. WR Steven Sims (COVID-19)
  9. DE Delontae Scott
  10. WR Anthony Miller (COVID-19)
  11. DT Khalil Davis
  12. LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
  13. T Rashaad Coward
  14. TE Jace Sternberger
  15. DB Linden Stephens  
  16. WR Tyler Vaughns
  17. OLB John Simon
  18. G Nathan Gilliam
  19. P Cameron Nizialek
  20. WR Damion Willis

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns. 

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. From there, he’s had stints with the Broncos, Giants and Washington. 

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

