Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three practice squad moves on Tuesday for Week 17.

The full list includes:

Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Steelers activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Steelers released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad.

Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:

Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.

Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. From there, he’s had stints with the Broncos, Giants and Washington.

In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.