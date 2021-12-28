Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced three practice squad moves on Tuesday for Week 17.
The full list includes:
- Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to their practice squad.
- Steelers activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Steelers released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad.
Here’s the Steelers updated practice squad:
- WR Rico Bussey (Injured)
- RB Trey Edmunds
- T Chaz Green
- DB Donovan Stiner
- DT Daniel Archibong
- DB Karl Joseph (COVID-19)
- G Malcolm Pridgeon
- WR Steven Sims (COVID-19)
- DE Delontae Scott
- WR Anthony Miller (COVID-19)
- DT Khalil Davis
- LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
- T Rashaad Coward
- TE Jace Sternberger
- DB Linden Stephens
- WR Tyler Vaughns
- OLB John Simon
- G Nathan Gilliam
- P Cameron Nizialek
- WR Damion Willis
Willis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Troy back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bengals and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
However, the Bengals elected to waive Willis and he was on and off of their roster. Cincinnati waived him last year and he was later claimed by the Browns.
Cleveland waived Willis before the start of the 2020 season. From there, he’s had stints with the Broncos, Giants and Washington.
In 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and caught nine passes for 82 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!