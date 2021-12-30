Steelers Make Three Roster Moves

The Steelers announced they have made three roster moves on Thursday.

We have:

• Activated LB Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Placed DB Arthur Maulet on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Signed WR Darrius Shepherd to the Practice Squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/pRYPysrUUo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2021

The full list includes:

Allen, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.75 million contract with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the 2019 season.

From there, Allen returned to the Steelers’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of the 2019 season. He re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Allen appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles and no sacks.