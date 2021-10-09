Steelers Make Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed WR Cody White to their active roster, as well as released G Rashaad Coward. They are also elevating veteran S Karl Joseph to their active roster for Sunday.

We have signed WR Cody White to the 53-man roster, elevated S Karl Joseph to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad & released G Rashaad Coward. After Sunday’s game, Joseph will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 9, 2021

Joseph, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $11.88 million contract and was testing the open market when he signed a one-year contract with the Browns last year.

Joseph was once again an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Raiders in April. He was released and caught on with the Steelers practice squad prior to the 2021 season.

In 2020, Joseph appeared in 14 games and recorded 66 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, four pass defenses, and two fumble recoveries.