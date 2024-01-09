Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB David Perales to their practice squad and released S Nate Meadors from the unit.

Here’s the Steelers’ updated practice squad:

DT Jonathan Marshall T Kellen Diesch C Ryan McCollum DB Luq Barcoo WR Duece Watts WR Denzel Mims WR Dez Fitzpatrick FB Jack Colletto NT Breiden Fehoko LB Myles Jack DB Eric Rowe DB Jalen Elliott RB Anthony McFarland LB Jaylon Smith LB David Perales

Meadors, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of UCLA. He was on and off Minnesota’s active roster before being cut and re-signed to their taxi squad at the start of the season.

Meadors was on and off of the Vikings’ taxi squad before signing with the Jaguars’ practice squad. From there, he caught on with the Eagles and later joined the Browns.

Cleveland brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him, at which point he joined the Giants. He later had a stint with the Browns before signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

For his career, Meadors has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles and no interceptions.