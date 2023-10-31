Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Transactions

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed S Jalen Elliott to the practice squad and released OLB David Perales in a corresponding move.

Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes:

DT Jonathan Marshall DB Trenton Thompson T Kellen Diesch G Joey Fisher RB Qadree Ollison DB Tariq Carpenter C Ryan McCollum DB Luq Barcoo WR Duece Watts WR Denzel Mims WR Dez Fitzpatrick FB Jack Colletto LB Kyron Johnson TE Scotty Washington LB Mykal Walker S Jalen Elliott

Elliott, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted last month.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and was on and off of their roster.

The Lions cut Elliot loose shortly after last year’s draft and he had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Raiders. Las Vegas waived him following the draft. The Steelers signed him during training camp but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 11 total tackles and no tackles for loss or interceptions.