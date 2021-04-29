Steelers Nearing One-Year Extension For QB Mason Rudolph

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are nearing a one-year extension for QB Mason Rudolph.

This gives Pittsburgh an option in 2022 to have at least one quarterback under contract as they potentially look at replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

Rudolph, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021.

Rudolph will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2022 season.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in five games for the Steelers and made one start. He threw for 324 yards while completing 58.1 percent of his passes to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.