Steelers Not Planning To Move On From HC Mike Tomlin

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers do not plan to move on from HC Mike Tomlin after their first-round playoff exit against the Ravens.

Pittsburgh signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension back in June of 2024 and despite being the league’s longest-tenured head coach, he has had five consecutive one-and-done playoff appearances.

Dulac notes that changes are likely to come despite the team being expected to retain Tomlin, likely on the offensive side of things as Tomlin essentially runs the defense with DC Teryl Austin.

Tomlin, 52, was hired as the Steelers head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise. He also has never had a losing record as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 183-107-2 (.630 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin.

