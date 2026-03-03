Steelers Not Planning To Move On From Jalen Ramsey

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are not planning to move on from DB Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

Ramsey has three years of control remaining and is scheduled to carry a cap number of $21.7 million in 2026. Per Over The Cap, Pittsburgh could move on with $0 in dead cap and save $19.5 million in cap space.

However, the Steelers are looking to solidify the backend of their defense this offseason, and they don’t feel moving on from the versatile Ramsey is the best way to achieve that.

Ramsey, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

Ramsey was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2025 season in a deal that included TE Jonnu Smith and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In 2025, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 88 tackles, one interception, three sack, and defended eight passes.