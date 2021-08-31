Steelers Officially Cut 14 Players, Place QB Joshua Dobbs On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of roster cuts includes: 

  1. P Jordan Berry 
  2. LS Kameron Canaday
  3. WR Rico Bussey
  4. WR Cody White
  5. RB Trey Edmunds
  6. RB Jaylen Samuels
  7. OL Rashaad Coward
  8. OL B.J. Finney
  9. OL Chaz Green
  10. OL John Leglue
  11. TE Kevin Rader
  12. LB Cassius Marsh
  13. LB Quincy Roche
  14. LB Jamar Watson
  15. DB Mark Gilbert
  16. DB Arthur Maulet
  17. DB Donovan Stiner

The Steelers also placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the Reserve/Injured List.

