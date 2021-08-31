Steelers Officially Cut 14 Players, Place QB Joshua Dobbs On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.
The full list of roster cuts includes:
- P Jordan Berry
- LS Kameron Canaday
- WR Rico Bussey
- WR Cody White
- RB Trey Edmunds
- RB Jaylen Samuels
- OL Rashaad Coward
- OL B.J. Finney
- OL Chaz Green
- OL John Leglue
- TE Kevin Rader
- LB Cassius Marsh
- LB Quincy Roche
- LB Jamar Watson
- DB Mark Gilbert
- DB Arthur Maulet
- DB Donovan Stiner
The Steelers also placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the Reserve/Injured List.
