Steelers Officially Sign QB Aaron Rodgers To One-Year, $13.65M Deal

The Steelers officially announced the long-awaited signing of veteran QB Aaron Rodgers on Saturday.

Adam Schefter reports that the deal is a one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal also includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives.

The deal is pending a physical, but that should be a formality at this point with Rodgers not coming off any major injuries from last year.

The Steelers will have their starting quarterback in place for minicamp, which opens next week.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.