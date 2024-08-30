Steelers Officially Sign Seven Players To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they signed seven players to their practice squad on Friday including RB Boston Scott.

Pittsburgh also signed OL John Leglue, OL Doug Nester, LB Devin Harper, LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, WR Brandon Johnson, and WR Ben Skowronek.

The Steelers’ practice squad now includes:

CB Anthony Averett DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thomas Graham Jr. DL Jacob Slade FB Jack Colletto LB Marcus Haynes RB Jonathan Ward TE Rodney Williams OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji RB Boston Scott WR Ben Skowronek

Scott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022.

Scott re-signed to another one-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with Los Angeles back in April. However, the Rams cut him earlier this week.

In 2023, Scott appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 86 yards (4.3 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded four receptions for 52 yards (13 YPC).