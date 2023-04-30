Steelers Officially Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Sunday that they’ve signed seven undrafted free agents to contracts including QB Tanner Morgan.
The full list includes:
- Jordan Byrd/WR/San Diego State
- Trevor Downing/C/Iowa State
- Tanner Morgan/QB/Minnesota
- James Nyamwaya/DE/Merrimack
- David Perales/LB/Fresno State
- Monte Pottebaum/FB/Iowa
- B.T. Potter/K/Clemson
Morgan, 24, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019. He was a five-year starter at Minnesota.
During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes
