Steelers Opened Practice Window For Three Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have designated third-round WR Roman Wilson, LB Cole Holcomb and DT Logan Lee to return from injured reserve.

LB Cole Holcomb, DL Logan Lee and WR Roman Wilson returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/PUP (Holcomb) and Reserve/Injured (Lee and Wilson).https://t.co/OAHT78pDd3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 31, 2024

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. The Steelers selected him with the No. 84 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,708,213 contract that includes a $971,427 signing bonus and will carry a $1,037,857 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wilson appeared in 46 games and recorded 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16.0 YPC) and 20 touchdowns