Steelers Place CB Joe Haden On COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have placed CB Joe Haden on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

We have placed CB Joe Haden on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 5, 2022

Haden, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2010. He was in the fourth year of his six-year, $74.678 million contract when the Browns officially cut him loose coming out of the preseason in 2017.

The Steelers quickly signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract soon after he was cut and re-signed him to a two-year, $22 million extension. He’s currently in the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Haden has appeared in 11 games and recorded 34 tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass defenses.