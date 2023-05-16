Steelers Place DL Renell Wren On IR, Claim DL Manny Jones Off Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed DL Renell Wren on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This will end Wren’s season. To take his place on the roster, the Steelers claimed DL Manny Jones off waivers from the Cardinals.

Wren, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Bengals out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,202,596 contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2021 before being released.

He bounced on and off Cincinnati’s practice squad in 2021. Wren then had a brief stint on the Eagles practice squad before joining the Steelers practice squad in 2022.

In 2022, Wren appeared in one game for the Steelers and recorded no statistics.