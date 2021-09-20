Steelers Place DT Tyson Alualu On IR, Promote DL Henry Mondeaux

The Steelers announced they have placed DT Tyson Alualu on injured reserve and promoted DL Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad to take his place.

Alualu suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2 and there’s a good chance he’s out for the rest of the season.

Alualu, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Jaguars before returning to the team on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2015.

He eventually departed Jacksonville in 2017 and agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh then re-signed him to another two-year deal.

In 2021, Alualu appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded five total tackles and no sacks.

