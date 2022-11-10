Steelers Place K Chris Boswell On IR, Activate S Damontae Kazee

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed K Chris Boswell on injured reserve.

They also activated S Damontae Kazee from IR.

Boswell will miss at least the next four games with a groin injury before he’s eligible to return.

Boswell, 31, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2014. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on to their practice squad.

The Texans wound up cutting him after a week and he eventually signed a futures contract with the Giants. He was, again, among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh placed the second-round restricted tender on Boswell only to agree to a four-year extension worth just under $20 million in 2019. He signed another four-year extension worth $20 million this summer.

In 2022, Boswell has appeared in seven games for the Steelers and converted 12 of 16 field goal attempts (75 percent) to go along with all nine extra point tries (100 percent).

Kazee, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal this past April.

In 2021, Kazee appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 52 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.