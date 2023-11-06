Steelers Place LB Cole Holcomb On IR, Activate RB Anthony McFarland

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve and activated RB Anthony McFarland.

Holcomb went down last Thursday with a significant knee injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Holcomb, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2019 out of North Carolina. He played out his four-year, $2,754,884 contract with the team and signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Steelers back in March.

In 2023, Holcomb appeared in eight games and recorded 54 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.