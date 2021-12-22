Steelers Place LB Devin Bush On COVID-19 List

The Steelers announced they have placed LB Devin Bush on the COVID-19 list.

Bush, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh trade up to get him and parted with first-, second-, and third-round picks to do so.

Bush is in the third year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. Pittsburgh will have a fifth-year option to decide on for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Bush has appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 66 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recover and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 77 linebacker out of 80 qualifying players.