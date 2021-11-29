Steelers Place OLB T.J. Watt On COVID-19 List

The Steelers announced they have placed OLB T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed LB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/7KwKxEDiW7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2021

This puts Watt’s status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens in jeopardy.

Watt, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option last offseason for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2021, Watt has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two recoveries and four pass defenses.